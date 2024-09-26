James Edgemond Sells 7,796 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total transaction of $2,760,095.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,694,888.82.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $359.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.15. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $366.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after acquiring an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.