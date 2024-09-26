James Edgemond Sells 7,796 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total transaction of $2,760,095.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,694,888.82.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of UTHR opened at $359.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.15. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $366.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after acquiring an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
