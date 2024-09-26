Jefferies Financial Group Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $345.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $286.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.52, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.61 and a 200-day moving average of $311.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,962 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,836,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $15,285,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

