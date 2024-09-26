Jefferies Financial Group Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $240.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.83.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $152.24 on Monday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $151.65 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.78. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 869.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 115.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

