Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,764,254.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00.
  • On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.
  • On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 276.81, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $111.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.