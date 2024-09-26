Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,764,254.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 276.81, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $111.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.