Joanne M. Donovan Sells 7,162 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $202,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at $411,280.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $608,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
