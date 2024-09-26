Joanne M. Donovan Sells 7,162 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $202,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at $411,280.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $608,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

