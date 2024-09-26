Joel James Holliday Sells 20,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 20,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.36, for a total transaction of C$547,298.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold Co. has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.02.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 2.2676519 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

