KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

KB Home Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE KBH opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

Read Our Latest Report on KB Home

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.