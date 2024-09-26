KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.
KB Home Stock Performance
Shares of KBH opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.