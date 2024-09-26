KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

