Larry Madden Sells 1,116 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.83 million, a P/E ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Viant Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Viant Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viant Technology by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

