Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James cut Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Lennar Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $181.86 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average is $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

