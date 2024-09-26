Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $24.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 375.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after buying an additional 2,166,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 100.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,491 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 43,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $73,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

