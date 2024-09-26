LifeMD, Inc. (LFMDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on October 15th

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMDP traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

