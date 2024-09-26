LifeMD, Inc. (LFMDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on October 15th

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
LifeMD Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFMDP traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
LifeMD Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LifeMD
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.