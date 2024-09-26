Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Lipocine Price Performance
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
