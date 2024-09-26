LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $70.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $51.72 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

