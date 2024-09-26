LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.36) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

LMP stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.90. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.30 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.80 ($2.82). The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,872.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.68.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

