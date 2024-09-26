Loop Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 131.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Braze Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Braze has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,104,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,128.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,104,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,140,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 149.9% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

