L’quentus Thomas Sells 250 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.5 %

DHIL stock opened at $157.32 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $432.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.74.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

