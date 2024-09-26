Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Chester See Sells 14,900 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

LUG stock opened at C$29.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$30.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.81.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5613577 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

