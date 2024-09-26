Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) PT Raised to $45.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CART. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Maplebear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 10,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $454,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 298,984 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,957.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,824 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 239.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 150,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,293,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.