Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
