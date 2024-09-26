Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CMO Sells $2,294,994.10 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $489.45 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $501.80. The stock has a market cap of $452.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.70.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

