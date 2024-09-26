McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CFO Ian Frederick Borden Sells 5,939 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,781,937.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $300.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,567,030,000 after purchasing an additional 188,888 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

