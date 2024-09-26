Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Raised to Hold at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MPW has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.22.

MPW opened at $5.94 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.41%.

In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,655,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 679,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

