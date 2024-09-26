Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $645.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $580.00 to $645.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $578.92.

Shares of META opened at $568.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $576.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.93, for a total transaction of $5,699,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,314,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.93, for a total transaction of $5,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,662 shares in the company, valued at $187,314,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,060 shares of company stock worth $188,031,963 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,229 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,733,731,000 after buying an additional 2,748,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

