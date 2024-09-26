Michael J. Lange Sells 12,827 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $138,403.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of MG opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $345.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

About Mistras Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

