Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $89.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.47.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after buying an additional 2,199,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,962 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,329,000 after buying an additional 961,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.