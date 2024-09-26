Microlise Group plc (SAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Microlise Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Microlise Group stock opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.07. Microlise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.04 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of £145.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,000.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Microlise Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

