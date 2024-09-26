Microlise Group plc (SAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Microlise Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Microlise Group stock opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.07. Microlise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.04 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of £145.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,000.00 and a beta of 0.19.
Microlise Group Company Profile
