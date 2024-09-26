MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

MINISO Group Trading Up 4.5 %

MNSO stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after buying an additional 1,433,950 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 898,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 804,706 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 868,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

