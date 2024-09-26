Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 408.47% from the company’s current price.

Mogo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.79.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Mogo had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

