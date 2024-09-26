Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.22.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $269.84 on Tuesday. Visa has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $491.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.12 and a 200 day moving average of $273.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

