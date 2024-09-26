Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of MOS opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 39.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Mosaic by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Mosaic by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

