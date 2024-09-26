National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Plans Dividend of $0.81

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8081 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %
NTIOF stock opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.07.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Bank of Canada
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank of Canada
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Invest in Bonds: A Beginner’s Guide
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.