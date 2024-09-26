New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
