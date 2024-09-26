Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $6.86 on Monday. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 131,609 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 44.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 135,427 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

