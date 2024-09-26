NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.93.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

TSE NVA opened at C$11.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of C$323.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$312.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.0834114 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. Company insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

