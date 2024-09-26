Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc Sells 23,710 Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $108,117.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $270.30.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 2,900 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $16,559.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 100 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $506.00.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

WHLM stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wilhelmina International

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.