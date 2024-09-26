Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

