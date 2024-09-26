Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PBMLF remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.