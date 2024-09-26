Paul Martin Purcell Sells 1,800 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,420,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $1,044,783.66.

On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $749,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $496,639.36.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33.

Sezzle Stock Down 1.7 %

SEZL stock opened at $173.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. The company has a market cap of $974.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.