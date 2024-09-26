Penne Ann Goplerud Sells 100,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total transaction of C$160,530.00.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of URE opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.97. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URE

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.