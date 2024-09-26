Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Sells £99,031.65 in Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($22.27), for a total value of £99,031.65 ($132,607.99).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,641 ($21.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,051.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,607.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,455.70. Persimmon Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 925 ($12.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,712.50 ($22.93).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

