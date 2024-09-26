Peter Thompson Sells 200,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Urban One Stock Performance

Shares of UONEK stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urban One Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 36.2% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 893,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

