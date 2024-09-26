Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.80. 122,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.82.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5599315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00. In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$298,620.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,775 shares of company stock worth $608,667 and have sold 267,641 shares worth $3,893,311. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

