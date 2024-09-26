Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

