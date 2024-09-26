Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Down 0.7 %
Power REIT stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.38.
