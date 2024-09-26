Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Power REIT stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.