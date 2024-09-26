Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$113.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$136.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$130.00.

TSE:PD opened at C$84.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.80. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$67.46 and a 1-year high of C$109.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of C$429.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 12.8202568 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

