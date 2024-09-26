Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$112.30.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBH opened at C$96.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.84. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.1078494 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.86%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

