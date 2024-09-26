Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Priority Technology traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 35672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

In related news, CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at $71,028.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Priority Technology news, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,301,608 shares in the company, valued at $174,252,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,028.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,395 shares of company stock worth $529,410. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

