Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

