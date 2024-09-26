ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of QQQA opened at $43.73 on Thursday. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.04.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
